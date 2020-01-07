|
SHEEHAN, James Edward 84, a lifelong resident of Springfield Ohio passed away on January 4th in his home. Jimmy was born on October 30, 1935, to Paul Sheehan and Elizabeth (Beb) Scheetz. He married the love of his life, Mary Lou Healy, on August 29, 1959. Jimmy was a 1953 graduate of Catholic Central High School where he remained an avid supporter. After colorful years working on the railroad and at International Harvester, providing a lifetime of oft retold stories, Jim and his brother Dennis (pre-deceased) Sheehan turned part-time jobs servicing gumball machines into the largest vending and catering business in the area. Sheehan Brothers continues to be a family owned business employing almost 100 people in Springfield. After leaving active management, Jim felt called to serve the community he loved, winning office as County Commissioner in 1992, a position he ably held for twelve years. He then served as Chief Financial Officer for Avetec from 2005 to 2011. Jimmy is survived by his beloved sister Marianne (Mark) Frawley, his wife Mary Lou, his four children Maureen (Joe) Massaro, Daniel (Jennifer) Sheehan, Lorraine (Chris) Wilson, Kelly Clark, ten grandchildren Lauren (Luke) Purnell, Nick Massaro, Andrea (Trevor) O'Connor, Caitlin (Nicholas) Corsano, Andrew Wilson, Jessica Wilson, Patrick Sheehan, Michael Sheehan, Will Clark and Emma Clark; two great-grandchildren Owen and Mila Purnell; and numerous nieces and nephews. Jimmy was known for his love of family, his deep faith, his community service and his Irish charm. A mass of Christian burial will occur at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 801 Kenton Street at 1 pm Thursday, January 9, followed by burial at Calvary Cemetery and a celebration of Jimmy's life at 3:30 p.m. at the Courtyard by Marriott 100 S. Fountain Ave. In lieu of flowers, Jimmy would have appreciated support for Catholic education, most notably Catholic Central School, 1200 E. High Street, Springfield OH 45505 or support of Second Harvest Food Bank, 31 North Sycamore Street, Springfield OH 45503. The family is being served by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.
Published in Springfield News Sun from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020