SHEPHERD, James E. Age 72, of Dayton passed away Saturday, October 26, 2019. James was born March 29, 1947 in Louisville, KY to the late James E. & June L. Shepherd (Hall). He was preceded in death by his wife of 40 years, Rebecca "Becky" Shepherd. James is survived by his children, Michael Shepherd, Brenda (Scott) Lindsey and Jeff Shepherd; grandchildren, Michael Jr., Ashley, Jessica, Derrick, James, Cassie, Matthew and Kaitlyn; great-grandchildren, Myla, Cayden, Xander, Lily and Parker; siblings, David (Debbie) Shepherd, Lawrence Shepherd, Carolyn Hall, Frances (Joe) Hayes, Brenda (John) Mowery and Sandra Shepherd; and many beloved friends. The family will receive friends on Saturday, November 2, 2019 from 10-11 am at Newcomer Beavercreek Chapel, 3380 Dayton-Xenia Rd, Beavercreek, Ohio 45432. The memorial service will follow at 11 am. James will be laid to rest at Forest Hills Memorial Gardens, Tipp City, OH. To send a special message, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 31, 2019