Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for James SHERMAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James SHERMAN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James SHERMAN Obituary
SHERMAN, James L. "Jim" Age 97 formerly of Dayton passed away Sunday March 15, 2020 at his residence in Pompano Beach, Florida. He was preceded in death by his parents, John Q. and Katherine Neary Sherman and his six brothers and sisters. Jim was a graduate of the University of Dayton, a member of Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church, and was a devout Catholic and Philanthropist giving to a variety of catholic institutions and charities. Graveside Services will be held 2:30 pm Wednesday March 25, 2020 at Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Catholic Social Services of the Miami Valley. On line condolences may be made to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -