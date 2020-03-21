|
SHERMAN, James L. "Jim" Age 97 formerly of Dayton passed away Sunday March 15, 2020 at his residence in Pompano Beach, Florida. He was preceded in death by his parents, John Q. and Katherine Neary Sherman and his six brothers and sisters. Jim was a graduate of the University of Dayton, a member of Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church, and was a devout Catholic and Philanthropist giving to a variety of catholic institutions and charities. Graveside Services will be held 2:30 pm Wednesday March 25, 2020 at Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Catholic Social Services of the Miami Valley. On line condolences may be made to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2020