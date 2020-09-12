1/1
James SHERRICK Sr.
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SHERRICK, Sr., James Lee 73, of Springfield, passed away on Tuesday, September 8, 2020. He was born on April 28, 1947, in Dayton to the late Isadore and Alberta (Wise) Sherrick. Jim served our country in the United States Army in Vietnam. Following the Army, he worked at Navistar retiring in early 2000. He enjoyed tinkering with things and tried to fix about anything. He was no stranger to flea markets because he had a passion for "junk"! Jim loved telling jokes, laughing and making people feel welcome, he knew no stranger. He is survived by his wife of 51 1/2 years, Betsy (Isaac) Sherrick, son, James L. Sherrick Jr., daughter, Kimberly (Michael) Miller, two granddaughters: Hannah Sherrick (Rob), of New Jersey, and Chelsea Harrison of Springfield; grandson, Tyler Miller of Cincinnati; three sisters: Barbara Dixon, Mary Sherrick and Patty (Chris) Royce of Springfield; brothers-in-law: Edward (Alice) and Johnie (Ingrid) Isaac of Indiana and Edgar (Lois) Isaac of Kentucky; special nephew, David Fisher; and numerous nieces and nephews on both sides who loved him very much! Jim was also preceded in death by one brother, Isadore, Jr., sisters: Ruth Stormont, Betty Long, Shirley Isaac, Pearl Johnson, and Rosie Sherrick. A celebration of his life will be held in-person at the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME as well as live-streamed through Littleton & Rue's Facebook page beginning Monday at 1:00 p.m. Friends may call from 12-1:00 p.m. prior to the service. The family asks that attendees follow safe masking and social distancing guidelines. Burial will follow with military honors in the Ferncliff Cemetery. Online expressions of sympathy may be sent through www.littletonandrue.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Sep. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
14
Calling hours
12:00 PM
Littleton & Rue Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
14
Celebration of Life
01:00 PM
Littleton & Rue Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
14
Burial
Ferncliff Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Littleton & Rue Funeral Home
830 N Limestone Street
Springfield, OH 45503-3610
(937) 323-6439
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Littleton & Rue Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved