Home

POWERED BY

Services
Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Homes
517 South Sutphin Street
Middletown, OH 45044
(513) 423-9443
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Homes
517 South Sutphin Street
Middletown, OH 45044
View Map
Service
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Homes
517 South Sutphin Street
Middletown, OH 45044
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James SHILLINGLAW
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James SHILLINGLAW


1938 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
James SHILLINGLAW Obituary
SHILLINGLAW, James E. Of Monroe, OH, passed away on Friday, May 30, 2019 at the age of 80. He was born in Bonnyman, KY, on September 5, 1938 to his late parents Jack and Sophia Shillinglaw. James is survived by his wife of 55 years Judith Shillinglaw nee Hamm; daughter Suzanne (Dan) Byrd; grandson Samuel J. Byrd; sisters-in-law Betty Jean Shillinglaw of Franklin and Janette Behner of Kansas; and numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his brothers Jack Jr. and William; sisters Betty and Kathleen. James graduated from Lemon Monroe High School in 1956. He proudly served his country in the United States Army, and was a part of the United States 6th Army Honor Guard from 1961 to 1963. James retired from General Motors after 30 years of employment. He also volunteered for the American Legion Post 218 and VFW #3809, and honored to be a part of the Middletown Combined Honor Guard for 18 years. The family would like to give a special thank you to Hospice of Middletown for their exceptional care. A memorial visitation will be held on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at 10 am at Breitenbach-Anderson Funeral Home, 517 South Sutphin St. in Middletown. A service will follow the visitation on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at 11 am at the funeral home. Burial to follow the service at Woodside Cemetery, 1401 Woodside Blvd., in Middletown, conducted by the Honor Guard. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Middletown, 3909 Central Ave., Middletown, OH 45044.
Published in Journal-News on June 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now