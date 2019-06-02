SHILLINGLAW, James E. Of Monroe, OH, passed away on Friday, May 30, 2019 at the age of 80. He was born in Bonnyman, KY, on September 5, 1938 to his late parents Jack and Sophia Shillinglaw. James is survived by his wife of 55 years Judith Shillinglaw nee Hamm; daughter Suzanne (Dan) Byrd; grandson Samuel J. Byrd; sisters-in-law Betty Jean Shillinglaw of Franklin and Janette Behner of Kansas; and numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his brothers Jack Jr. and William; sisters Betty and Kathleen. James graduated from Lemon Monroe High School in 1956. He proudly served his country in the United States Army, and was a part of the United States 6th Army Honor Guard from 1961 to 1963. James retired from General Motors after 30 years of employment. He also volunteered for the American Legion Post 218 and VFW #3809, and honored to be a part of the Middletown Combined Honor Guard for 18 years. The family would like to give a special thank you to Hospice of Middletown for their exceptional care. A memorial visitation will be held on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at 10 am at Breitenbach-Anderson Funeral Home, 517 South Sutphin St. in Middletown. A service will follow the visitation on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at 11 am at the funeral home. Burial to follow the service at Woodside Cemetery, 1401 Woodside Blvd., in Middletown, conducted by the Honor Guard. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Middletown, 3909 Central Ave., Middletown, OH 45044. Published in Journal-News on June 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary