SHORT, James Edward "Jim" Age 74 of Huber Heights, passed away on May 18, 2019. He was born in San Marcus, TX to the late John and Wanda Short. In addition to his parents, Jim was preceded in death by his sister, Pam. Jim leaves to cherish his memory, loving wife of 36 years, Patricia Short; children, James E. Short, Jr., Wendy Parmalee, Patricia Lytle, and Steven (Donna) Bradley; grandchildren, Kristina, Abbie, Devin, Ethan, Noah, Frank, and Jake; and many relatives and friends. Jim enlisted in the United States Coast Guard, where he proudly served for 4 years. After his service he went on to work as a research and development engineer. He married the love of his life, Patricia on June 18, 1983. In his free time, Jim enjoyed fishing and boating at Indian Lake and enjoyed shooting. He loved to ride his motorcycle with the Widow's Sons. James was 32nd Degree Mason and a member of Lodge 777, where he was a chaplain. James was a loving, caring, and kind husband, father, grandfather, and friend. He will be greatly missed and lovingly remembered by all who knew him. A memorial service will be held at Newcomer - North Chapel on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at 11am. Family will host a gathering of friends and family for two hours following the service. Masonic Rites and Military Honors to be held during the service. Published in Dayton Daily News on May 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary