Hogenkamp Funeral Home - Coldwater
715 E. Main St.
Coldwater, OH 45828
419-678-3231
James SIMON
Calling hours
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
12:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Hogenkamp Funeral Home - Coldwater
715 E. Main St.
Coldwater, OH 45828
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
3:00 PM
Hogenkamp Funeral Home - Coldwater
715 E. Main St.
Coldwater, OH 45828
James SIMON


1938 - 2019
James SIMON Obituary
SIMON, James William "Jim" Age 80 of Chatsworth, passed away Saturday, June 29, 2019 at his residence. Jim was an associate member of the American Legion Post 167 of Chatsworth. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and watching NACAR, hockey, and Alabama football. He was also a member of Lima Electricians Union and Indian Lake Moose and Eagles. He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph Simon, Sr. and Gertrude Simon; and a brother, Joseph Simon, Jr. Survivors include wife of 24 years, Dawn Walker-Simon of Chatsworth; daughters and sons-in-law, Ancilean & Roger Boyer, Deborah & David Heinfeld, and Tina & Chris Welker all of Celina, Ohio; step-son and spouse, Michael & Sandy Walker of Louisville, Kentucky; step-daughters and spouse, Amy Walker of Dunbar, Pennsylvania and Jennifer & Jeff Miller of Lakeview, Ohio; brother and sister-in-law, Richard & Judy Simon of Brookville, Ohio; 15 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at 3 pm Saturday, October 19, 2019 at the Hogenkamp Funeral Home in Coldwater. Friends may call from noon until time of service at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to State of the Heart care. Condolences can be left at hogenkampfh.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 17, 2019
