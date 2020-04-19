|
|
SIMS, James E. Age 90, of Dayton, OH passed away peacefully at home on Monday, April 13, 2020. Jim was born in Cincinnati, OH on February 21, 1930, the son of George and Anna (Null) Sims, who preceded him in death. Jim was also preceded in death by 4 siblings, Charlotte, George, Robert, and Margaret. He graduated from Stivers High School in Dayton, OH in 1949. Jim married Nancy Wendeln on October 10, 1953 at St. Anthony Church in Dayton, OH. Jim is survived by his wife, Nancy; his sister, Dorothy Scherer; five children and their spouses, Mark (Janie) Sims, of Cincinnati, OH, Luann (Ken) Shelton, of Beavercreek, OH, Laura (Mark) Kramer, of Dayton, OH, Sue (Mike) Flaute, of Beavercreek, OH, Doug (Tasha) Sims, of Alexandria, VA. Jim leaves 15 grandchildren, Zach (Katie) Shelton, Annie (Ryan) Foley, Kristin (Blake) Morris, Emily (Nate) Crown, Malorie (Blake) Horvath, Travis Shelton, Adam Flaute, Kevin Sims, Kyle Shelton, Blake Flaute, Marissa Kramer, Colin Flaute, Claire Sims, Noelle Sims and James Sims. He was also blessed with 8 great-grandchildren. Jim was an owner of SASCO Corporation, a tool design business, from 1963-1999. He was an avid golfer and fisherman. He frequented the casinos and loved to travel and spend time at his condo in Florida with his wife Nancy. Jim was a longtime member of Walnut Grove Country Club, The Country Club of the North and the Milton Club. Jim was a devout Catholic and a longtime member of Immaculate Conception Church since the 1950's. Jim was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend who will be missed by all. A Private Family Mass will be held at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church with entombment to follow in the Calvary Cemetery Mausoleum. When the coronavirus has passed and restrictions have been lifted a Celebration of Life will be held for Jim. If desired, contributions in memory of Jim may be made to either The , 1313 W. Dorothy Lane, Kettering, OH 45409, Immaculate Conception Church, 2300 S. Smithville Road, Dayton, OH 45420 or the St. Vincent de Paul Administration, 124 W. Apple Street, Dayton, OH 45402. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 19, 2020