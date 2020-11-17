1/1
James SISSOM
SISSOM, James M. "Jim"

66, passed away at Hospice of Dayton on 11/13/20. Jim was born in Dayton, Ohio, and lived in Beavercreek, Ohio, for most of his life. He worked for St. Luke Parish as head of maintenance, loved working around the house and had a special gift with woodworking and making one of a kind items. Jim always had a smile on his face and if you knew him, you loved him. Jim is survived by his wife of 43 years, Mary (Buschur), his loving family- Jamie, Brad, Karli, Debbie, Kyle, and many-many more. He is preceded in death by his son Jimmy, and many loved ones who are missed dearly. There will be a memorial mass held for him at Holy Trinity Church, 272 Bainbridge St., Dayton, Ohio 45402 on Friday, November 20th at 10am. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Hospice of Dayton or American Heart Society.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 17, 2020.
