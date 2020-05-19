Home

SIZEMORE, James C. "Jim" Age 81, of Dayton, went to Heaven to be with his son, Eric, on Thursday, May 14, 2020. He was born April 25, 1939 in Eaton, Ohio. Jim is survived by his wife of 59 1/2 years, Bonnie; 2 children; 5 grandchildren; and 1 great grandson. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 from 2:00 pm to 3:00 pm at Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Rd., Dayton, Ohio 45424. Funeral service will begin at 3:00 pm. Please visit www.newcomerdayton.com to leave an online condolence for the family.
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 19, 2020
