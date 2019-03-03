Dayton Daily News Obituaries
SMITH, James Lewis 36, of Springfield, passed away February 22, 2019 as the result of a homicide in Tallahassee, Florida. He was born July 22, 1982 in Springfield, the son of James L. and Mary (Keller) Smith. James loved life to its' fullest and had been employed in tree service. He is survived by three children; James L. Smith, Alivia Smith and Brooklynn Staples, siblings; Selina (Ralph) Evans and Joshua Smith, nephew; Nykalas Jaksyn Evans, grandparents; Janet Beverly and James Smith, uncle; Ralph Beverly and Jody Rice, aunts; Gloria Smith, Diana (John) Allen, Bernadette (Larry) Ratliff, Jade Smith, Crystal Beverly, mothers of his children; Stacy Rife and Brandy Jarrell and many cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents, uncles; Harry Keller and Wesley Beverly, aunts; Penny Evans and Terri Hall, grandmother; Patricia Keller. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 5:00PM until 7:00PM Monday in the JONES- KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Mar. 3, 2019
