SMITH, James E. 81, of Kettering, passed away Saturday, June 22, 2019 at . He is preceded in death by his parents Damon and Beatrice (Stevens) Smith, a son Scott Smith, brother Damon Smith and sisters Phylis James and Betty Lou Hull. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Beverly (Paul) Smith; a son Mark Smith, daughter Shelly Martin-Kelly (John), and daughter Susan Nelson (Mark); grandchildren Christina Bowker, Sarah Jo Gregory (Doug), Emily Dibble (Jay), Bryanna Nelson, Dakota Nelson; great-grandchildren Christopher Bowker, Sawyer Dibble , a great grandchild to be born soon, and many nieces and nephews. James is a veteran of the US Army Reserve. He retired from Delphi, formerly known as Delco Moraine, and he was an avid U.D. Flyer fan as a season ticket holder in basketball and football. He loved sports of all kinds- it didn't matter what level of play, he could be found at the little league baseball field, the high school football stadium or the college basketball arena. He also enjoyed watching his grandchildren in their endeavors, whether it was on the stage or the athletic field.. A memorial service will be held 1 PM Monday, July 1, 2019 at the Tobias Funeral Home. Beavercreek Chapel, 3970 Dayton-Xenia Rd at Grange Hall Rd. Celebrant Deb Holder officiating. Inurnment Mt. Zion Shoup Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home from 12-1 PM Monday. Contributions may be made to the Montgomery County Humane Society in his memory.