|
|
SOLLENBERGER, James Eby Age 83 of Brookville, formerly of New Lebanon, passed away peacefully Saturday, March 14, 2020. He was born in Dayton, Ohio on May 5, 1936 to his parents Roy Emerson & Emma Ethel (Eby) Sollenberger. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his daughter, Susan Kay Wetzel; brother, Roy J. Sollenberger; and sister, Oma Jean Sollenberger. Jim is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Carol (Leasure) Sollenberger; son, Scott (Ronda) Sollenberger of New Lebanon; daughter, Teresa (Gary) Morin of Upper Arlington; adopted daughter, Renee Siervogel; grandchildren, Heidi and Luke (Emily) Sollenberger; Andrew and Gabriel Wetzel; and Camryn, Chandler and Carsen Morin. Jim proudly served in the Army National Guard. He was a lifelong farmer, a member of the New Lebanon Brethren Church, and a 50 year member of West Carrolton Masonic Lodge #88, the Scottish Rite, and Antioch Shrine. He was a quiet man and kind soul, known for the twinkle in his eyes, a wink, and "Watch it." Visitation will be held from 1-3 PM with funeral service to follow at 3:00 PM on Wednesday, March 18th at the New Lebanon Brethren Church, 32 S. Church St., New Lebanon, Ohio 45345. Pastor Kyle Wardlaw officiating. Interment will follow at Fairview Cemetery in West Alexandria. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the New Lebanon Brethren Church or the ALS Association, 1170 Old Henderson Rd., Ste 221, Columbus, Ohio 43220. www.RogersFuneralHomes.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 16, 2020