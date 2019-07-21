Home

Webster Funeral Home
3080 Homeward Way
Fairfield, OH 45014
513-942-3293
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Webster Funeral Home
3080 Homeward Way
Fairfield, OH 45014
Funeral
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Webster Funeral Home
3080 Homeward Way
Fairfield, OH 45014
Burial
Following Services
Rose Hill Burial Park
James SPARKS


1929 - 2019
James SPARKS Obituary
SPARKS, James T. Age 90 left his earthly home to be accepted into his eternal home Wednesday July 17, 2019. He was born on April 10, 1929 in West Irvine, KY the son of the late Isaac and Mary (nee Shear) Sparks. He was married to Amy Sparks for over 60 years and she preceded him in death in 2014. He leaves to cherish his memory children Nina (Mark) Schwier, and Jim (Darlene) Sparks; grandchildren Todd (Samantha) Barbre, Jacob (Sheila) Barbre, James (Caroline) Sparks III, and Johnathon Sparks; great grandchildren Alacia, William, Eleanor, George and Charlie; step grandsons Michael Schwier, Rob (Amanda) Schwier and Chris Schwier; step great grandchildren Kayla, Angel, James, Chris, Liberty, Noelle, Carter, Allen and Sophia; siblings Sidney Sparks of Irvine, KY, Herman Ray Sparks of TN, Earl Sparks Jr. of TN, Johnny Sparks of TN, Coffa Etta Embrey of Irvine, KY. The family would like to thank Dr. Suna and all the staff in 3 Tower at Mercy Fairfield for their wonderful care of James. James was a veteran of The United States Army serving in the Korean Conflict. He was a very proud to serve the country he loved. Visitation at THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME 3080 Homeward Way at Rt 4 Fairfield Monday July 22, 2019 from 5PM-8PM. The funeral will be Tuesday July 23, 2019 at 10AM also at the funeral home with Reverend Josh Watson officiating. Burial to follow with full military honors in Rose Hill Burial Park. www.websterfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Journal-News on July 21, 2019
