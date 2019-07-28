|
SPARKS, James Robert 70, of Springfield, passed away July 25, 2019 in Springfield Regional Medical Center. He was born May 21, 1949 in West Union, Ohio, the son of Lloyd and Ruby Sparks. Mr. Sparks had been employed at the Springfield News Sun and at Fazio Food Market. Survivors include his wife of 40 years; Betty (Behrens) Sparks, seven children; Tina, Angie, Jennifer, Donna, Charles, Brenda and Donald, nine grandchildren; Courtney, Brittany, Sierra, Alex, Kacie, Kayla, Michael, Cory and Nathan, numerous great grandchildren and several brothers, sisters, nieces and nephews. Private services will be held. Arrangements are being handed by the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on July 28, 2019