Obituary Condolences Flowers SPOERL, James Arnold "Coach Spoerl" Age 86 of Dayton, passed peacefully at on Thursday, April 18, 2019 surrounded by family. Multiple family/friends/former players visited him that day yet he waited for a quiet room to pass to be with the Love of his Life, JoAnn (Ruhlman) Spoerl who passed September 5, 2006. He was preceded in death by his Parents, Clarence (Cack) and Helen (Kreke) Spoerl. He is survived by his brothers, Gene (Pat) of Hamilton OH and Jude (louise) Spoerl of Fairfield OH; sister, Diane (Vince) of Media PA and multiple nieces, nephews, and cousins. He is survived by his Nine Children, Nancy (Rick )Vogel, Mike (Sybille) of Germany, Sue (Rob) Smith, Maureen (Jack) Hamby of Columbus, Jim (Valerie) of Avon Lake OH, Diana (John) South Carolina Theresa (Grant) Stumpf, Patty Bergman, Kathy (Bill) Lyons of Wyoming OH. His children attended Immaculate Conception School and Carroll High School both of Dayton. 25 Grandchildren, Brian/Carrie Vogel, Renee/Tom Cope, Brenda/Mike Helsel, Marcus/Connie Spoerl, Emily /Nick/ Julia Smith, Josh/Lauren Hamby, Tony/Laura Hamby, Angela/Jake McSurley, Michael Hamby, Jennifer/Alison/ James Spoerl, Maria/Jamie Burkhardt, Johnathan/Kristina Frebis, Emma/ Beth/Grant Jr. Stumpf, Tom/ Greg/Jimmy Bergman, Kelly/ Meghan/Billy Lyons. 18 Great Grandchildren, Reagan/Maggie/Tim, Jonah/Eliza Cope, Annie/Charlie Helsel Vogel, Nicholas/Leo Spoerl Parker/Griffin/Charlotte Hamby, Addyson/Harper Hamby, Issac/Issabella/Ava McSurley, Jackson Frebis. Jim grew up In Hamilton Ohio where he attended Hamilton Catholic High School. He excelled in Football, Basketball, and Baseball. After graduating in 1951 Jim earned full athletic scholarship to University of Dayton to play football and pursue an Education Degree. He played with football great, Chuck Knoll, where their team was a part of the only UD Div 1 team to play in the postseason. The team went 7-3 and participated in the 1952 Salad Bowl in Phoenix (they took the overnight train, Jim remembers), the forerunner of today's Fiesta Bowl. Jim also worked nights at NCR while in college to support his family. As Jim and JoAnn married so they could be closer together. After attending college/playing football for two years he was drafted into the United States Army and proudly served in Germany. He returned to the University of Dayton (played with Gerry Faust) to finish his football career and most importantly his Education Degree by graduating in 1957. Jim often commented fondly of the many religious Brothers and Sisters that assisted him throughout his time At UD." There were many people who seemed to be there when I needed them" His Faith gave him strength in many diverse situations. He started his teaching career in Monroe, Michigan at the Brothers of the Holy Cross where he coached and taught. He continued to teach/coach at a public school in Hamilton. He was most proud of being an integral part of a fairly new high school in Dayton, OHCarroll High School the Home of the Fighting Patriots. There, in 1962, Jim and JoAnn made their home. Coach Spoerl Taught Health and Physical Education. He was the Athletic Director, Baseball and Basketball Coach, and Football coach. The Carroll football program benefited tremendously when Coach Spoerl introduced the Veer Offense. He attended a 5-day coach's conference at the University of Houston and met Coach Bill Yeomen, who used the Veer offense at the collegiate level with the Houston Cougars. Coach Spoerl returned to Carroll to share his new knowledge with coaches and teams. The 1969 football program went 6-4, 1970 finished with 9-1, and the 1971 with a 9-0-1 record!!! There were great successes but as one player shared "Coach taught us that as long as we did everything right, and played our hardest, but still lost, we could leave the field with our heads high" Coach Spoerl was proud of all of his players who he inspired to become MEN of Faith. Coach Spoerl was the head football coach at Carroll High school until 1989 when he continued to teach but was looking forward to his retirement and spending time with the next generation of Spoerls. He retired from Carroll in 2003. He continued to coach with Jim Place at Middletown and Mike Kelly at University of Dayton. Coach Spoerl was inducted into the Hamilton Badin Hall of Fame in 2000 and the Carroll High School Hall of Fame in 2003. He was also honored by the archdiocesan Catholic Schools Office in 2002 for 40 years of service in Catholic Education. He was congratulated by the Miami valley Coaches Association in 2016. After JoAnn died in 2006, Jim moved into St. Leonard Retirement community. He enjoyed the Catholic community and a chance to volunteer. Over time, Parkinson's Disease was the battle he continuously fought. He endured through his Faith and the support of his family and others. He found great joy through visits from his former players/students/colleagues who would share past stories and recreate many happy memories of his past experiences with them. The family is forever grateful for those who took the time to visit, write a letter, or send gifts. They brought him great joy! Jim was a member of St. Albert the Great Parish. Jim lived a life of deep Faith and integrity and he always felt so blessed that he had the many opportunities to positively impact the lives of so many young people. Jim struggled academically through his academic life and he always felt a pull for those that also experienced hardships in the classroom. Although his techniques/social handling of situations could come across as harsh or unconventional. He put his energy out there for those that struggled and he had a sense of deep purpose for the common good. Memories of going out of his way to help students/neighbors/ his fellowman were daily and a great example to live by "paying in forward". Mass of Christian Burial at Noon, May 3rd at St. Albert the Great Church. Family will receive Friends/family/former students/players from 5-8pm Thursday May 2nd at Tobias Funeral Home, 5471 Far Hills Ave. at Rahn Road. In lieu of flowers, contributions will be graciously accepted to the Spoerl/Barlett Field Campaign at www.carrollathletic.org or to the . Coach Spoerl, Teacher, Dad, Brother, Grandpa. Well done, Thou good and faithful servant. Enter thou into the joy of Thy Lord" Matthew 25:21. You will be missed but your Legacy will live on. Condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. 