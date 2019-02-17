Home

STAGGS, James Albert Was born in Adams County on October 22, 1937 to Orpha and Albert Staggs. He died on Wednesday, February 13, 2019 at Mercy Fairfield Hospital. James married Alice O'Shea in 1961. He leaves behind two sons; Anthony (Lora) and Michael (Dana); four grandchildren; Christopher (Madison), Zachary, Emily, and Samantha. James was an avid Reds and Bengals fan. He was a devoted family man and loved spending time with his children and grandchildren. James retired as a Teamster truck driver in 1997. He was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Linda, daughter in law Mary Staggs, and his parents. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 from 10am until 12pm at the Rose Hill Funeral Home. Funeral service will follow at 12pm on Tuesday at the funeral home, with Mike Allen officiating. Burial at Rose Hill Burial Park. Condolences may be left for the family at www.rosehillfunerals.com
Published in Journal-News on Feb. 17, 2019
