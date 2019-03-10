|
STEINBRUNNER, James E. 93 of Dayton, Ohio Passed away peacefully at home on March 7, 2019. He was preceded in death by his wife, Ruth; his parents, Frank & Alice, brothers, Ray, Richard & Tommy. He is survived by his children Linda Harris of Vandalia, Carol Kotlarek of Centerville, Jimmy Abram (Barb) of Tipp City, Nieces Maria Montague, Annette Steinbrunner, Robin Johnson, Penny Humerick, Melissa Wilcox, Stephanie Koehl. Retired Tool & Die Maker, loved gardening, Army veteran, saxophone player & avid hunter. He loved his family & will be dearly missed. Funeral Service 11:00 AM Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at Morris Sons Funeral Home 1771 E. Dorothy Lane, Kettering, OH with Pastor Doug Wampler officiating. Family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Online condolences may be left at Morris-Sons.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 10, 2019