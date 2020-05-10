Home

POWERED BY

Services
George C. Martin Funeral Home
5040 Frederick Pike at Needmore Road
Dayton, OH 45414
(937)277-9290
For more information about
James STEPHENSON
View Funeral Home Obituary
Celebration of Life
To be announced at a later date
Interment
To be announced at a later date
Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for James STEPHENSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James STEPHENSON

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James STEPHENSON Obituary
STEPHENSON, James A. "Jim," Age 91, of Dayton, passed away May 1, 2020. Jim was born November 7, 1928 to the late Arthur and Amelia Mae (Gray) Stephenson in Springfield, OH. He was a proud graduate of Bainbridge High School and Miami University (OH) and retired after a long career as a teacher/educator, a profession he truly loved. Jim was always looking for the next adventure, never met a stranger, had an insatiable curiosity, and loved nothing more than being around family and friends. Survived by those he loved, son Jim (Brenda) Stephenson, daughter Beth (Craig) Huston, stepdaughters Tanya Popovich, Lilly (Greg) True, sister Thelma Carroll, brother Ronald (Barb) Stephenson, half brother Steve (Mary) Stephenson, many special grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and dear friends. Preceded in death by his beloved wife Eugenia "Jenny" Stephenson, brothers Bob, Leroy, and Harold Stephenson, half sister Anna Stephenson, niece Marla Carroll, stepdaughter Angelina Popovich. Special thanks to the entire staff of Siena Woods for their care and friendship toward Jim. Always the educator, Jim donated his body to the Wright State University Boonshoft School of Medicine Anatomical Gift Program. He was a faithful member of Precious Blood Catholic Church. A celebration of Jim's life will be held at a later date. Eventual interment Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery. Please consider donations in Jim's name to: Dayton International Peace Museum, 208 W. Monument Ave., Dayton, OH 45402 or Brunner Literacy Center, 4825 Salem Ave., Dayton, OH 45416. Condolences may be shared at www.georgecmartinfuneralhome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -