STEPHENSON, James A. "Jim," Age 91, of Dayton, passed away May 1, 2020. Jim was born November 7, 1928 to the late Arthur and Amelia Mae (Gray) Stephenson in Springfield, OH. He was a proud graduate of Bainbridge High School and Miami University (OH) and retired after a long career as a teacher/educator, a profession he truly loved. Jim was always looking for the next adventure, never met a stranger, had an insatiable curiosity, and loved nothing more than being around family and friends. Survived by those he loved, son Jim (Brenda) Stephenson, daughter Beth (Craig) Huston, stepdaughters Tanya Popovich, Lilly (Greg) True, sister Thelma Carroll, brother Ronald (Barb) Stephenson, half brother Steve (Mary) Stephenson, many special grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and dear friends. Preceded in death by his beloved wife Eugenia "Jenny" Stephenson, brothers Bob, Leroy, and Harold Stephenson, half sister Anna Stephenson, niece Marla Carroll, stepdaughter Angelina Popovich. Special thanks to the entire staff of Siena Woods for their care and friendship toward Jim. Always the educator, Jim donated his body to the Wright State University Boonshoft School of Medicine Anatomical Gift Program. He was a faithful member of Precious Blood Catholic Church. A celebration of Jim's life will be held at a later date. Eventual interment Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery. Please consider donations in Jim's name to: Dayton International Peace Museum, 208 W. Monument Ave., Dayton, OH 45402 or Brunner Literacy Center, 4825 Salem Ave., Dayton, OH 45416. Condolences may be shared at www.georgecmartinfuneralhome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 10, 2020