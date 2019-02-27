Home

STONE, James P. 93, of Miamisburg, passed away Monday February 25, 2019 in Dayton Veterans Administration Medical Center. He was born May 20, 1925 in Franklin, Ohio, the son of John and Nettie (Cass) Stone. He attended the Brookville Church of the Nazarene. He retired from NCR. He served his country in the United States Navy. Survivors include his daughter, Kay (Jerry) Schaaf of Brookville and son, Steven (Cathy) Stone of Carlisle; sister, Naomi Blackburn of Miamisburg; brother, Homer Stone of Florida; four grandchildren, Kristy Helmick, Jeremy Schaaf, Jason Schaaf, Brittany Walker and Laura Kelly; eight great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Geneva (Rogers) Stone; three sisters, Marcella Wheeler and Alberta Lee Medlin, and Betty Ballard; two brothers, Webb Newton and Wilbur Stone. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Thursday at Miamisburg Church of the Nazarene, 1216 Richard Street, Miamisburg, funeral services will follow 12 p.m. Burial will follow in Miami Valley Memory Gardens. You may express condolences to the family at www.gebhartschmidtparramore.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 27, 2019
