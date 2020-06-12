James STROHL
STROHL, James Dwight 82, of Springfield, passed away peacefully in his home, surrounded by his loving family, on Monday evening, June 8, 2020. He was born in Delaware, Ohio on June 7, 1938, the son of the late Ralph J. and T. Euleta (Smith) Strohl. Jim was a 1957, graduate of Springfield High School and proudly served his country in the U.S. Air Force. He retired from All Phase Electric and previously worked at W.W. Electric. Jim was a fan of all sports but especially The Ohio State Buckeyes. He is survived by his beloved companion of 19 years, Judy Ann Prater; children, Angela (David) Green and James Matthew "Matt" Strohl; sister, Melinda Strohl Dunham; brother, Dr. Robert D. (Sandy) Strohl; and several grandchildren and great grandchildren. Also surviving is a sister-in-law, Nancy Wales; brother-in-law, Ronald (Denise) Hull; many nieces and nephews; and his beloved pet, Chloe. He was preceded in death by a sister, Brenda Sue Strohl and good friend, Lucy Cleelan. A private service will be held by the family at Rose Hill Burial Park with Pastor Scott Griswold presiding. The LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME is serving the family. You may express condolences to the family at www.littletonandrue.com


Published in Springfield News Sun on Jun. 12, 2020.
