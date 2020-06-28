JAMES STUMP

STUMP, James LeRoy Age 83, of Germantown, passed away peacefully at his home on Monday, June 1st, 2020, after a long battle with esophageal cancer. A graveside service will be held on his birthday, July 12, 2020, at Highland Cemetery in Miamisburg at 1:00pm with military honors. Friends and family are encouraged to attend the service and are invited to a celebration of life immediately following to be held at 95 Farmersville Pike, Germantown. Jim was born on July 12, 1936, in Butler Missouri to parents, Elvia (Fugate) Stump and Odis Leroy Stump. He was preceded in death by both parents, sister, Julia Stump Ball, and son, Douglas Stump. He is survived by his wife, Shirley of 47 years, a sister, Jackie (Stump) Argo; his children, Michael (Terri) King, Connie Young, and Leesa (Kenney) Gordon; grandchildren, Jason King, Justin King, Blake Bachert, Philip Young, and Kenzi Gordon; Great grandchildren, Arianna King and Evan King; numerous special nieces and nephews as well as a host of loving friends and relatives. Jim served in the U. S. Army from 1954-1958 and spent 2 years in Germany and then served in the Army Reserves from 1958-1962. He was awarded several medals including Marksman (Rifle) Sharpshooter (Carbine) and Good Conduct. Jim retired from Armco Steel Middletown as a boiler operator after 30 years in 1983, moved to Florida where he and Shirley resided for some years before moving back to Ohio, where he worked and retired from Franklin Boxboard. Jim was a lifetime member of the D.A.V. Chapter 131 and the V.F.W. Post 3809, where he loved to play cards most every Saturday. Jim loved playing cards and would never pass up a trip to the casino. He enjoyed traveling and dancing, (especially the Jitterbug with Shirley). He loved his music and old albums, especially Fats Domino, Elvis, and Patsy Cline. He was also an avid coin collector, an artist, and a writer of sweet poems and he loved and owned several El Camino's. Jim was a beloved Son, Brother, Husband, Dad, Grandpa (Pappy), Cousin, Uncle, Friend and he will be sadly missed by all. Fond memories of expressions of sympathy maybe shared at www.andersonfunerals-franklin for the Stump family.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jun. 28, 2020.