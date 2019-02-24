STURGEON, James P. Age 88, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Monday, February 18, 2019. He was born June 7, 1930 in Hamilton, OH to Rev. James P. Sturgeon and Jean (Cheeseman) Sturgeon. Jim spent his early years in Hamilton, OH, moved to Trenton, OH, and spent the last 65 years in Oxford, OH. Jim is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Nancy (Fry) Sturgeon; Children Jim (Karen) Sturgeon, Xenia, Jeannie A. Sturgeon, Janet (Thomas) Holmes, Oxford, Grandson Grady J. Holmes, brother in law, Jay C. Fry, Step grandchildren Erin (Ryan) Dillard, Ryan (Maria) Holmes, Matthew Holmes, Steven (Jaime) Syx, Melissa (Aaron) Vietor, Michelle (Thomas) Kenny, and great step grandchildren Olivia, Tristan, Chesney, Cameron, Scarlett, Cullen, Macklin, Kaelan, Frankie, Parker, Rixton, McKenna, and Bexley, and nieces and nephews, Jay (Linda) Fry, Beth (Ron) Reagh, Julie Richardson, Nancy Cleaver, Bob (Marcia) Cleaver. Jim was preceded in his death by his parents, his parents in law, Zerelda (McKahn) Fry, John O Fry, sisters and brother in law, John O. Fry, Jr, killed in WWII; Mary (Fry) Cleaver, Robert Cleaver, and Phyllis (Budd) Fry. Jim graduated from Trenton HS, '48, Miami BS, '52, MBA, '59, and he served in the US Army Korean War '52-'54 posted in Germany. His employment record was with Miami University 45 years, first as an accountant, then as Bursar from 1961-1989, and internal auditing 1989-1999. In 1974, Jim co-founded the Ohio Bursars Association and served several times as chair. He was on the original Charter Commission drawing Oxford from a village to a city in 1960. Many knew Jim through his numerous volunteer activities. He timed at Miami for swim and track meets for 35 years and helped with the Red and White Club being honored with the Don Loss Volunteer of the year award in 2002. In 1999, Jim and Nancy were celebrated as Miami University Parents of the Year. At Talawanda HS, Jim was the head timer for Track and helped with the Athletic bookkeeping for 20 years. Jim was the treasurer for the Oxford Advisory Welfare (TOPSS) for 12 years in the '70s-80s. He was a member of the Oxford Presbyterian Church for 65 years serving as Elder, Trustee, and Treasurer for 25 years. Jim's favorite past times included attending sporting events with Nancy for 65 years, running, cycling, flying with his private pilot's license, and cruising Oxford and the Miami Campus in his beloved '65 Mustang. The family wants to express sincere thank you to caregivers: Shyla Brisco, Tawni Lawless, Kim Weber, Vickie Barber, and Regina Doll. There will be a private family graveside burial, and a memorial service for family and friends will be celebrated on Saturday, March 2, 11:00 am at the Oxford Presbyterian Church, 101 N. Main Street, Oxford, OH. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Oxford Presbyterian Church, memo Pastors Discretionary Fund for Needy and Homeless people of Oxford. Condolences to www.ogleandpaulyoungfuneralhome.com Published in Journal-News on Feb. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary