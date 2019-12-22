|
SUHR, James Robert, "Jim" Age 77, passed away Saturday, December 14, 2019. Jim was born in Oak Park, Illinois in 1942 to Harvey and Mary (McGrath) Suhr. Jim was a graduate of Proviso High School in 1960 and completed a Bachelor of Science in Physics from Northern Illinois University in 1965. Jim had a long career in IT and systems software supporting General Motors, EDS, and Chemical Abstracts. He enjoyed solving problems, and was quite brilliant in his work with computers, which was a favorite pastime. Jim was always there to help others in need, solving issues with car troubles, computers, and more. He was preceded in death by his parents Harvey and Mary Suhr. He is survived by his loving wife of 54 years Elsie; son, James (Rebecca), daughter, Kathlene (Phil) West; grandchildren, Stephanie (Mikel) Larson, Alan and James Suhr, Emily, Jonathan, Jessica, and Thomas West; sister, Mary (Kayhan-deceased ) Oktar; brother, Terrence (Martha) Suhr and numerous nieces and nephews. Family will greet friends from 4-8pm on Friday, December 27 and 9:30-10:30am on Saturday, December 28 at Routsong Funeral Home, 81 N. Main St., Centerville, OH. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11am on Saturday, December 28 at Church of the Incarnation, 55 Williamsburg Ln, Centerville, OH. Burial in Calvary Cemetery. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.routsong.com
Published in Dayton Daily News from Dec. 22 to Dec. 26, 2019