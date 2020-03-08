Home

James SWANSON


1968 - 2020
SWANSON, James M. 51, of Springfield, was peacefully called home by his Lord Wednesday, March 4, 2020. He was born in Springfield on November 29, 1968 and was a beloved father, brother, grandpa, and uncle. He is survived by his children Sarah Maynard(33), Shayn and Sean Carver(26), and Isaac Poe. Brother Scott Swanson, numerous grandchildren, neices and nephews. He was preceeded in death by his parents James and Carolyn (Green) Swanson and sister Karen Hughey. He enjoyed doing his own thing and passing out food and blankets to the homeless. Jimmy was a giver and will be missed by all who have encountered him. Any donations can be made to the Men's Shelter of Springfield in the care of: James Swanson. There will be no public services held at this time. Cremation done by Conroy Funeral Home.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Mar. 8, 2020
