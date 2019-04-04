|
SWEETERMAN, James Bernard Passed away peacefully on the first day of Spring, March 20, 2019 at . Born January 10, 1946 in Dayton, Ohio to Joan Sheridan and Sylvester Bernard Sweeterman. Jim was an avid sailor, bicyclist, photographer and astronomer; holder of track and field records at Oakwood High School and the University of Cincinnati. He served in the U.S. Navy from 1966-1970. Survived by his sister, Joan; brothers Steve (Nancy) and Phil; niece Laura (Steve); nephew Luke (Melissa); grandnieces Chelsea (Zach) and Julia; grandnephew William; and great-grandnephew Gavin. A celebration of Jim's life will be held at a later date.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 4, 2019