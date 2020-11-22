James Thomas Swinning III, 73, passed away on November 16, 2020, surrounded by those who loved him so much. Jim was born in Dayton on April 26, 1947, and graduated from Wayne High School and The Ohio State University. He proudly served 20 years in the U.S. Air Force, first as anaircraft mechanic and later as a base historian, before retiring in San Antonio, TX, in 1987after achieving the rank of SMSgt. James is preceded in death by his wife of 49 years, Aida, of Panama and his sister Jean Stump of Piqua. He is survived by his daughter Aura (Robert) Andrade of Pflugerville, TX, nieces Joyce (Darrell) Sweeney of Columbia, SC, Sue (Sam) Cope of Dayton, Laura (Peter)Cevallos of Indian Trail, NC, Eva (Scott) Brunell of Houston, TX, Ana Maria Rodriguez of Panama and Ketita Rodriguez ofToronto, Canada; nephews Jack (Sheri) Stump of Campbellsville, KY, Craig (Shely) Sweeney of Irmo, SC, José Luis (Cristina) Rodriguez of Toronto, Canada, Néstor Santander (Stella) Rodriguez of Panama and José Manuel Beitía of Panama. Also surviving are his in-laws José Luis(Diana) Rodriguez of Panama, Néstor (Lourdes) Rodriguez of Panama and Aura (Rex) Lawrence of San Antonio, TX.Visitation will be from 5-7 pm Sunday, November 29, 2020, at Porter Loring Mortuary North in San Antonio, TX. Services will be at 11:30 am Monday, November 30, 2020, also at Porter Loring Mortuary North. Burial with military honors will follow at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery in San Antonio, TX.



You are invited to sign



the Guestbook at



www.porterloring.com



Arrangements with



PORTER LORING MORTUARY NORTH



2102 NORTH LOOP 1604 EAST



SAN ANTONIO, TX 78232 – (210) 495-8221