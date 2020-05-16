|
|
TAGYE, James Edward 81, of Dayton, Ohio passed away from natural causes on Wednesday, May 13th at 3:16 pm at Kettering Hospital. Jim was a veteran of the United States Navy as well as former Marianist Brother. He received his undergraduate degree from the University of Dayton and his master's degree from Wright State University. Jim spent his life helping others as a Vocational Rehabilitation Counselor for the State of Ohio. He was a man of deep Catholic faith, a devoted husband, a proud father and grandfather, and overall loving family man. Jim found joy in the simplest things and shared that childlike wonder with all around him. He is survived by his wife Carol Tagye, daughter Laura (Tagye) Brooks, son William Tagye, daughter-in-law Ami Tagye, his three grandchildren and numerous family and friends. The family will receive visitors wishing to pay their respects on Monday, May 18 from 5-7 PM at Tobias Funeral Home-Belmont. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 16, 2020