Home

POWERED BY

Services
Tobias Funeral Home - Belmont Chapel
648 Watervliet Ave
Dayton, OH 45420
(937) 252-3122
Visitation
Monday, May 18, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Tobias Funeral Home - Belmont Chapel
648 Watervliet Ave
Dayton, OH 45420
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James TAGYE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James TAGYE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James TAGYE Obituary
TAGYE, James Edward 81, of Dayton, Ohio passed away from natural causes on Wednesday, May 13th at 3:16 pm at Kettering Hospital. Jim was a veteran of the United States Navy as well as former Marianist Brother. He received his undergraduate degree from the University of Dayton and his master's degree from Wright State University. Jim spent his life helping others as a Vocational Rehabilitation Counselor for the State of Ohio. He was a man of deep Catholic faith, a devoted husband, a proud father and grandfather, and overall loving family man. Jim found joy in the simplest things and shared that childlike wonder with all around him. He is survived by his wife Carol Tagye, daughter Laura (Tagye) Brooks, son William Tagye, daughter-in-law Ami Tagye, his three grandchildren and numerous family and friends. The family will receive visitors wishing to pay their respects on Monday, May 18 from 5-7 PM at Tobias Funeral Home-Belmont. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -