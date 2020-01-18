Home

Services
Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home
5555 Philadelphia Drive
Dayton, OH 45415
(937) 274-1151
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
10:00 AM
Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home
5555 Philadelphia Drive
Dayton, OH 45415
Service
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
11:00 AM
Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home
5555 Philadelphia Drive
Dayton, OH 45415
Graveside service
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
1:30 PM
Spring Grove Cemetery
TAYLOR, James L. "Jim" Age 88, formerly of Tipp City, of Jefferson City, TN, passed away Monday, January 13, 2020. Jim was a graduate of Norwood High School and Miami University. He was a US Naval Veteran and retired from the H.J. Heinz Company. Jim was a long-time member of Shiloh Church. Preceded in death by his wife of 53 years Carol A. Taylor in 2012. Survived by 3 sons Doug (Autumn) Taylor of TN, Tom Taylor of Franklin, OH, Scott (Donna) Taylor of Tipp City, 8 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren. Services will be held 11 a.m. Monday, January 20th at Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home 5555 Philadelphia Dr. at N. Main St. by Rev. Jay McMillen. The family will receive friends Monday from 10 a.m. until time of services. Graveside services 1:30 p.m. Monday at Spring Grove Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to . Online condolences for the family may be sent to www.bakerhazelsnider.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jan. 18, 2020
