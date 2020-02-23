Home

POWERED BY

Services
Avance Funeral Home & Crematory
4976 Winton Road
Fairfield, OH 45014
(513) 829-6257
Resources
More Obituaries for James TAYLOR
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James TAYLOR

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James TAYLOR Obituary
TAYLOR, James Age 90, of Hamilton, Ohio passed away on Tuesday, February 18, 2020. He was born in Hamilton to the late William and Chloa (nee Melton) Taylor. He was a 1947 graduate of Hanover High School and proudly served in the U.S. Navy as an aviation photographer. James was married for 54 years to Rosella (nee Dilg) Taylor and was her devoted caregiver for many years before her death in 2006. James was a faithful Christian, deacon, Sunday school teacher and member of the Gideons International. He started and ran three successful small businesses in real estate brokerage, real estate development and insurance. James is survived by his five children: Paul Taylor of Hamilton, Kathleen (Vernon) Smith of Fairfield, Barbara (Ronald) Addison of Hamilton, David (Cheryl) Taylor of Liberty Township, and John (Julie) Taylor of Woodworth, Louisiana; nine grandchildren and six great grandchildren. He is also survived by two sisters, Eula Hardy of Sebring, Florida and Betty Hensley of West Chester. James was predeceased by his other siblings: Margie Myers, Wanda Krall, Shirley Burnette and Carl Taylor. Visitation will be at Avance Funeral Home, 4976 Winton Rd., Fairfield on Monday, February 24, 2020 at 11:00 AM followed by the funeral service at 12:00 PM with Pastor Ted Loman officiating. Burial will ensue at Greenwood Cemetery. The family suggests memorial donations to The Gideons International in lieu of flowers.
Published in Journal-News on Feb. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -