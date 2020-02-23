|
|
TAYLOR, James Age 90, of Hamilton, Ohio passed away on Tuesday, February 18, 2020. He was born in Hamilton to the late William and Chloa (nee Melton) Taylor. He was a 1947 graduate of Hanover High School and proudly served in the U.S. Navy as an aviation photographer. James was married for 54 years to Rosella (nee Dilg) Taylor and was her devoted caregiver for many years before her death in 2006. James was a faithful Christian, deacon, Sunday school teacher and member of the Gideons International. He started and ran three successful small businesses in real estate brokerage, real estate development and insurance. James is survived by his five children: Paul Taylor of Hamilton, Kathleen (Vernon) Smith of Fairfield, Barbara (Ronald) Addison of Hamilton, David (Cheryl) Taylor of Liberty Township, and John (Julie) Taylor of Woodworth, Louisiana; nine grandchildren and six great grandchildren. He is also survived by two sisters, Eula Hardy of Sebring, Florida and Betty Hensley of West Chester. James was predeceased by his other siblings: Margie Myers, Wanda Krall, Shirley Burnette and Carl Taylor. Visitation will be at Avance Funeral Home, 4976 Winton Rd., Fairfield on Monday, February 24, 2020 at 11:00 AM followed by the funeral service at 12:00 PM with Pastor Ted Loman officiating. Burial will ensue at Greenwood Cemetery. The family suggests memorial donations to The Gideons International in lieu of flowers.
Published in Journal-News on Feb. 23, 2020