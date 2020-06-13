FALLEN, Sr., James Taylor 93, of New Carlisle, Ohio, passed away peacefully in his home, surrounded by family on Wednesday, June 10, 2020. He was born July 19, 1926, in Dayton, Ohio, the son of the late Taylor & Alta Fallen. He retired from Fairborn City Schools as a bus mechanic, James was also a member of Medway Church. He is survived by his wife, Eloise Fallen; children, James (Jodie) T. Fallen, Jr., Jeanie (Terry) Combs & Steve Fallen; grandchildren, Bret Fallen, Lisa Church, Jessica Fallen, Taryn Fallen, James Fallen III, Kayla Fallen & Zach Fallen; many great grandchildren; sister, Rosie Snyder, and other relatives and friends. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by two brothers, Dorsey Fallen & Billy Fallen. Visitation will be from 10-11 AM, Saturday, June 13, 2020, with the funeral service to follow at 11 AM at TROSTEL, CHAPMAN, DUNBAR & FRALEY FUNERAL HOME, New Carlisle, Ohio. Burial will take place in Forest Hills Memorial Gardens. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to www.trostelchapman.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Jun. 13, 2020.