|
|
THOMPSON, James R. Age 96 of Dayton, passed away on Tuesday, September 3, 2019. He was preceded in death by his wife: Doris Hall Thompson, parents: DC and Minnie (Bailey) Thompson, sisters: Roberta Willis and Martha Booker and great granddaughter: Shiloh Alston. He is survived by his children: Stacy Thompson Speare-Hardy (Fr. Ben) and Stephannie Jordan of Dayton, grandchild: Kortni Alston (Steve), great grandchildren: Jordan Young, Julian Blair, Jamison and Jasir Alston, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. He retired after 34 years of service from WPAFB. A Homegoing Service will be held Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at St. Margaret's Episcopal Church (5301 Free Pike, Trotwood) with Fr. Ben Speare-Hardy II officiating. Interment will follow at the Dayton National Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 10:00 A.M. until time of service. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Wesley Community Center or the Dayton YWCA. HHRoberts.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Sept. 8, 2019