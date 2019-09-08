Home

H. H. Roberts Mortuary, Inc.
38 S. Gettysburg Avenue
Dayton, OH 45417
(937) 268-6886
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Margaret's Episcopal Church
5301 Free Pike
Trotwood, OH
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Margaret's Episcopal Church
5301 Free Pike
Trotwood, OH
View Map
James THOMPSON Obituary
THOMPSON, James R. Age 96 of Dayton, passed away on Tuesday, September 3, 2019. He was preceded in death by his wife: Doris Hall Thompson, parents: DC and Minnie (Bailey) Thompson, sisters: Roberta Willis and Martha Booker and great granddaughter: Shiloh Alston. He is survived by his children: Stacy Thompson Speare-Hardy (Fr. Ben) and Stephannie Jordan of Dayton, grandchild: Kortni Alston (Steve), great grandchildren: Jordan Young, Julian Blair, Jamison and Jasir Alston, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. He retired after 34 years of service from WPAFB. A Homegoing Service will be held Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at St. Margaret's Episcopal Church (5301 Free Pike, Trotwood) with Fr. Ben Speare-Hardy II officiating. Interment will follow at the Dayton National Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 10:00 A.M. until time of service. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Wesley Community Center or the Dayton YWCA. HHRoberts.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Sept. 8, 2019
