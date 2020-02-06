Home

Webster Funeral Home
3080 Homeward Way
Fairfield, OH 45014
513-942-3293
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
9:30 AM
TILLERY, James H. Age 84 of Hamilton passed away Tuesday February 4, 2020. He was born June 21, 1935 in Jackson County, Kentucky the son of the late James H. and Mary Sue (nee Gabbard) Tillery. Mr. Tillery retired from Mercy Hospital after many years as a security guard. He also retired from Pepsi Cola Bottling Company after many years of service. On January 7, 1956 in Gray Hawk, Kentucky he married Eudell (nee Sparks) Tillery and she preceded him in death on January 1, 1998. He is survived by his children Patty (Karl) Toennis, Paula (Allen) Green, Jeannie (Alan) Gentry, Liz (Dave) Holland, Wayne (Gwenda) Tillery, Hansel (Bev) Tillery, George Tillery, and James D. Tillery; 24 grandchildren, 42 great grandchildren, and 3 great great grandchildren. Mr. Tillery was also preceded in death by his daughter Penny Cavin; two sons, Hubert and Randall Tillery; three sisters Dorothy Maggard, Opal Lunsford, and Hazel Reed, and three brothers George Tillery, Amos Tillery, and Charles Tillery. Visitation will be on Friday February 7, 2020 at THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME 3080 Homeward Way at Rt. 4, Fairfield from 5:00PM-8:00PM. The funeral will take place on Saturday February 8, 2020 at the funeral home at 9:30AM with Pastor Houston Marcum officiating. Burial will take place at Greenwood Cemetery. www.websterfuneralhomes.com
Published in Journal-News on Feb. 6, 2020
