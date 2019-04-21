Home

POWERED BY

Services
Conroy Funeral Home
1660 East High Street
Springfield, OH 45505
(937) 324-4973
Resources
More Obituaries for James TOLLE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James TOLLE

Obituary Condolences Flowers

James TOLLE Obituary
TOLLE, James M. 84, of Springfield, passed away Wednesday, April 17, 2019 in Hospice of Miami County Inpatient Unit, Troy, OH. Jim was born June 3, 1934 in Dayton, Ohio to Howard and Grace (Morgan) Tolle. He was the owner of Tolle's Peat Bogg in Medway and was an avid woodworker. He was also a veteran of the United States Navy, where he served in the Korean War. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Jane (Roush) Tolle; three children, Charlene (Rick) Day, James (Joan) Tolle and Annette (Steve) Triplett; eight grandchildren, Kevin (Sarah), Brian (Kim), Kyle (Karla), Kathryn (Eric), Marisa, Matthew (Brandy), Kurtis (Andrea) and Alexandra (Chris); 13 great-grandchildren; two sisters-in-law, Patricia Tolle and Evelyn Fitch; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his mother and father-in-law, John and Lucille Roush; a daughter, Susan Marie Tolle; a brother, Howard Tolle; and a brother-in-law, David Fitch. Visitation will be held on Monday, April 22 from 10 - 11:30 a.m. in St. Teresa Catholic Church, Springfield, Ohio, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 a.m. Burial will be in Medway Cemetery. The family would like to thank the staff of Ohio's and Ohio's Hospice of Miami County for their extraordinary care. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Ohio's or Ohio's Hospice of Miami County. Arrangements by CONROY FUNERAL HOME. https://conroyfh.com/viewobit.php?ID=2520
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now