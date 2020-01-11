|
|
TRENT, James S. 86, of Kettering, Ohio, died on January 9, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Patricia; sons, Allen (Peggy) and Brian Trent; grandson, Eric (Jordan) Trent; grandchildren, Paige, Tony, Eric, Nevadah, Denver, and London; great grandson, Trevor; brothers, Arvel (Donna) and David Trent; sisters, Elizabeth Hillman and Sue Byrnes, Brother and Sister-in-law, Tim and Sandra Haymaker; many nieces, nephews, and beloved relatives and friends. Visitation will be held 11 AM 2 PM Sunday, January 12, 2020 at the James S. Trent Arena, 3301 Shroyer Rd, Kettering, OH 45429. A funeral service will begin at 2:00 PM, following visitation, with Tyler Trent and Dr. Karen Johnson officiating. Interment will follow at City of Kettering Cemetery with military honors. Memorial contributions in Jim's honor may be made to the Fairmont High School Athletic or Music Departments, 3301 Shroyer Rd, Kettering, OH 45429. MORRIS SONS FUNERAL HOME is honored to assist the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be shared at www.morris-sons.com .
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jan. 11, 2020