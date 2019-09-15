|
TRUSS, James E. 86, of Springfield, Ohio passed away Wednesday, September 11, 2019 in his residence surrounded by his loving family.. He was born June 24, 1933 in Springfield, Ohio the son of Edna (Robinson) and William Truss. Mr. Truss retired after many years of devoted service from the City of Springfield, Water Department. He served his country in the United States Army and was honorably discharged. He is survived by his devoted wife, Inez "Tobie" Truss; daughters, Beth Anderson, Susan Anderson and Jamie Vance; grandchildren, James Wood, Andrea Wood, Kweita Andrson, David Wilson, DeAnna Beavers, Aleisha Williams, Brandon Vance, Candace Riggins, Katara Wood, Tameka Wood, Tamara Harris and Wendy Wood, numerous great grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and wonderful friends. James was a wonderful man and will be deeply missed. A Farewell Service will be held at the Robert C. Henry-Clark Funeral Home.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Sept. 15, 2019