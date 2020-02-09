|
UNGERLEIDER, Dr. James Samuel 82, of Centerville, died peacefully at home Saturday, February 1, 2020. He was a devoted family man, compassionate physician and faithful friend. A man of many passions, he would tell you he had a good life and that he lived it to the fullest. Born in Homestead, Pennsylvania, January 27, 1938, to parents Florence and Louis Ungerleider, he spent most of his youth and adult life in Dayton, Ohio, and enjoyed nearly 15 retirement years at Great Waters in Georgia before returning to the Dayton area to be near family. Graduating as valedictorian from Chaminade High School in 1956, he attended Haverford College undergraduate studies at the University of Dayton, and received his medical degree from the Ohio State University. He served in the U.S. Air Force Reserves as a flight surgeon. During his career as a medical oncologist, he held many leadership roles, including president of the Montgomery County Medical Society and a founder of . He had responsible positions at Miami Valley Hospital, Kettering Medical Center and St. Elizabeth Medical Center. In 1990 he joined the medical staff of the James Cancer Hospital at the Ohio State University where he served in numerous capacities including Chief of Staff. Following retirement from the James, he responded to needs of patients in Gallipolis and Portsmouth, Ohio, where he directed cancer services at local hospitals. Jim embraced life with gusto. He relished landing walleye in Lake Erie, salmon in Alaska, and marlin in Mexico. He was an avid bicyclist, runner and golfer-with two holes-in-one to his credit. One of his greatest joys was boating, culminating in captaining his trawler FellowShip across the Great Lakes, down the Mississippi, across the Gulf of Mexico, around the Florida Keys and up the East Coast to Georgia. Survivors include his wife of twenty-five years, Joan; son Jason, wife Jennifer and daughter Madeline; son Matthew, wife Melissa and daughters Kyra and Tess; daughter Kippy and son Evan and daughter Addison; step-daughter Jenni Thomas and husband Ned Sormaz and son Cameron and daughter Olivia; step-son Greg Thomas, wife Carrie and daughter Erika and son Scott. Other survivors include brother Jack Darcy, former wife Beverly, honorary son Jay Kyne and wife Cindy, along with extended family and friends throughout the country. The family is grateful to steadfast caregivers Connie, Karen, and Sue and to Amy and the Hospice team who treated Jim with dignity and love. Visitation will be held Saturday, February 15, from noon to 2 p.m. at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 6245 Wilmington Pike, Centerville, Ohio. Mass will follow. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions can be made in Jim's memory to , 324 Wilmington Ave., Dayton, Ohio 45420. On line condolences may sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 9, 2020