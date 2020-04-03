Home

VALANDINGHAM, James E. 80, of Trenton, died on Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at his home. He was born in Middletown on December 30, 1939 to parents, the late Edward and Mildred (Burton) Valandingham. Jim had worked for Armco Steel Corp in Coke Plant Maintenance, retiring in 1993 after 34 years with the company. He had served in the Army National Guard for 9 years, was a part-time officer with Trenton Police for 8 years and was a member of Trenton Rescue Squad. Jim enjoyed sports and coached PeeWee baseball and football. Jim adored his family and will be greatly missed by his wife, Barbara (Chamberlain) Valandingham; four sons, Michael (Kathy) Valandingham, Joseph Valandingham, Patrick (Tamara) Valandingham & Gregory (Dawn) Valandingham; brother, David (Sandy) Valandingham; four grandchildren, Sara (Jamie) Roy, Emily Valandingham, Caleb Valandingham & Danae Fraley; and two great grandsons, Cole & Connor Roy. A private memorial service will be held for the family. In lieu of flowers the family asks that memorial donations be made to P.A.W.S, 6302 Crossings Blvd, Monroe, OH 45050. Please sign the guestbook at www.wilsonschrammspaulding.com
Published in Journal-News on Apr. 3, 2020
