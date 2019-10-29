Home

Anderson Funeral Home
1357 E 2nd St
Franklin, OH 45005
(937) 746-6455
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
4:00 PM
Anderson Funeral Home
1357 E 2nd St
Franklin, OH 45005
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
6:00 PM
Anderson Funeral Home
1357 E 2nd St
Franklin, OH 45005
James VANDERPOOL


1935 - 2019
James VANDERPOOL Obituary
VANDERPOOL, James Ray Age 84, of Middletown, OH; passed away Thursday November 24, 2019 at Hospice of Butler Warren County. Jim was born in Garrett, KY on September 19, 1935 to the late Ed and Geneva (Martin) Vanderpool. He was a graduate of Alice Loyd College in Pippi Pass, KY and received his degrees from Miami University in Oxford, OH and Xavier University in Cincinnati. Jim began his teaching career in 1956 was and was a teacher in the Franklin City Schools and a Franklin Elementary School Principal. He was involved in Children's Services of Warren County for many years. Jim was a member of the Eastern Star Lodge #55 F&AM and a 32 degree mason. He is survived by his wife Gladys (Slone) Vanderpool, a daughter, Vicki Vanderpool of Alpharetta, GA; a brother, Morris Taylor of Columbia, SC; an uncle, Richard Harold Martin of Sanford, KY; an aunt, Peggy Byrd of Trenton, OH; nieces, Slone Taylor of West Columbia, SC, Alexandra Lipinski of Raleigh, NC, Kay Emmons of Greenville, SC; nephews, Jackson Taylor of West Columbia, SC, Harold Joseph Lipiniski of Miamisburg, OH. Funeral Services are 6pm Wednesday 30, 2019 at Anderson Funeral Home 1357 E. 2nd St Franklin, OH. Visitation will be Wednesday from 4-6pm the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to James Vanderpool Scholarship Fund % JP Morgan Chase Bank on Breiel Blvd Middletown, OH.
Published in Journal-News on Oct. 29, 2019
