VEGHTE, James H. Age 92 passed away Sunday, January 26, 2020. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Linda, and his sister Jessie. He is survived by his wife of almost 50 years, Anne, and their children, Steven, Carol (Pete), David, Jill, Julie, Joel (Terri) and Tracie and numerous grand, great-grand and great-great grand children. He is also survived by his brother Richard "Dick" (Jan) and his sister Sue. Jim earned his bachelor's degree from Bowdoin College, his master's degree from University of Alaska, and his Ph.D. from the University of Michigan. Jim retired as a Lt. Colonel after 25 years in the United States Air Force primarily in research and development. He then established a consulting business developing clothing to protect fire fighters. Jim was a long time member of The First Baptist Church of Dayton and active with several different community groups. Jim was also a life-long, avid bird watcher. Jim, Dad, PawPaw will be missed by us all. Visitation will be Thursday, January 30, 2020 from 10:30am - 12:00pm at The First Baptist Church of Dayton, 111 W. Monument Ave. Dayton, OH 45402. A reception at the church will be from 12:00pm until 1:00pm. Funeral service will begin at 1pm. Interment will follow at Woodland Cemetery. To leave the family a special message please visit www.bakerhazelsnider.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jan. 29, 2020