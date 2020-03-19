|
|
VERSSEN, James T. "Jim" Age 95, of Morgan Township, Ohio passed away on Sunday, March 15, 2020 at The Landing of Long Cove in Mason, Ohio. Jim was born on April 29, 1924, the son of Marie Margeson. Jim served in the United States Army in World War II. After getting out of the Army, he married the love of his life Martha (nee Kunkel) Verssen and together they raised five children. Jim worked for Proctor and Gamble for 32 years where he made and maintained lifelong friendships. Jim is preceded in death by his loving wife, Martha and son, David Verssen. He has been a faithful member of St. Aloysius Catholic Church since 1980 where he served for many years on the Bereavement Committee. He was a member of both the Morgan and Crosby Township Historical Society and also the Harrison Senior Center. Jim loved animals, especially his cat, Abner Thomas. He is survived by friends that were like family to him including a special friend he thought of as a daughter, Tammy Kalnins; his children, Linda (Ned) Fischer, Stephen Verssen, Carol (Kevin) Wilson, and Connie (Mike) Holtgrefe; grandchildren, Kristy, Kenneth, Katie, Toni, Sarah, Cassie, Angela, Kimberly, Stephanie, Ryan, Nicole, Martha, and Tori; great grandchildren, Kennedy and Julia; and other loving relatives and friends. There will be a graveside blessing service at St. Aloysius Cemetery on Saturday with military honors. Memorials may be made to the Historical Societies or to a charity benefitting veterans, children or pets. Online condolences at www.charlesyoungfuneralhome.com.
Published in Journal-News on Mar. 19, 2020