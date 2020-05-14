Home

James VILLINES Obituary
VILLINES, James M. "Jim" Age 96, of Washington Twp., passed away Monday, May 11, 2020 at his residence. James was a retired Major in the US Air Force with 25 years of service, a realtor with Wright Patt Gem City, and a member of Huber Heights First Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by his 1st wife, Bonnie in 1989, a brother, Travis, and grandsons, Eric & Jared. Jim is survived by his wife, Eulah; daughter & son-in-law, Linda & George Shemo of GA; sons & daughters-in-law, Roger & Kathy of FL, Johnny & Julie of FL, and Michael of TN; step-daughter, Janette Mills of KY; step-son, Billy Mills and wife Jill of VA; grandchildren, Jennifer & Mike Carter, Jonathon Villines, Justin & Robyn Shemo, Jessica & Eric Akey, Melissa & Chris Cain, Melinda & Justin Palcic, and Billy & Brittany Mills; and 17 great-grandchildren. Due to the circumstances surrounding COVID-19, services for Jim are private. If desired memorial contributions may be made to The Huber Heights First Baptist Church or in Jim's memory. Arrangements entrusted to Marker & Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel.
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 14, 2020
