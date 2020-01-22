|
WAGNER, James B. Age 78 of Englewood, passed away on Monday, January 20, 2020. He was a hardworking man who could fix anything. He retired as a truck driver from Yellow Freight and later worked at the Dayton Library. He loved helping people and also volunteered as a paramedic. He loved all dogs, hunting, fishing, model trains, and traveling with his family. James appreciated all genres of music and playing the guitar. He is survived by his wife of 56 years: Joyce Wagner, children: Mike (Connie) Wagner, Luke Wagner, and Dana Ullery and Clifford Ullery, grandchildren: Emilee Davidson, Julia Williams, Chelsea Shiner, Tyler Jones, and Selena Lambert, six great- grandchildren, brother: G. Douglas Wagner, dog: Lynelle, and numerous nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents Bernard and Agnes Wagner, and brother: Kim Wagner. Funeral Services will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Friday, January 24, 2020 at the Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd., Englewood). Interment will follow the service at Fairview Cemetery in Englewood. The family will receive friends on Friday, from 10:00 a.m. until time of services. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Montgomery County Animal Resource Center. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jan. 22, 2020