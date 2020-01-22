Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kindred Funeral Home
400 Union Boulevard
Englewood, OH 45322
(937) 832-2600
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
10:00 AM
Kindred Funeral Home
400 Union Boulevard
Englewood, OH 45322
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
12:00 PM
Kindred Funeral Home
400 Union Boulevard
Englewood, OH 45322
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Fairview Cemetery
Englewood, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Wagner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Wagner

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James Wagner Obituary
WAGNER, James B. Age 78 of Englewood, passed away on Monday, January 20, 2020. He was a hardworking man who could fix anything. He retired as a truck driver from Yellow Freight and later worked at the Dayton Library. He loved helping people and also volunteered as a paramedic. He loved all dogs, hunting, fishing, model trains, and traveling with his family. James appreciated all genres of music and playing the guitar. He is survived by his wife of 56 years: Joyce Wagner, children: Mike (Connie) Wagner, Luke Wagner, and Dana Ullery and Clifford Ullery, grandchildren: Emilee Davidson, Julia Williams, Chelsea Shiner, Tyler Jones, and Selena Lambert, six great- grandchildren, brother: G. Douglas Wagner, dog: Lynelle, and numerous nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents Bernard and Agnes Wagner, and brother: Kim Wagner. Funeral Services will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Friday, January 24, 2020 at the Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd., Englewood). Interment will follow the service at Fairview Cemetery in Englewood. The family will receive friends on Friday, from 10:00 a.m. until time of services. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Montgomery County Animal Resource Center. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jan. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -