WALLACE, James Age 56 of Dayton, passed away Monday, March 18, 2018 at Grandview Hospital. He is preceded in death by his parents, Lloyd Wallace and Beatrice Wallace-Buck. He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Becky Wallace, and four children: Matthew Wallace, Melissa Wallace (Whitney Saunders), Melinda and husband Stephen Brown, and Molly Wallace, as does one granddaughter, Mariah Brown. He is also survived by two brothers: Tom and wife Jenny Wallace and Kenny and wife Marcia Wallace, and numerous nieces and nephews and one great nephew. Jim was a hard worker and jack-of-all-trades (but no plumbing!). Jim was loved by so many people and will be deeply missed. Friends may call at the Tobias Funeral Home Beavercreek Chapel, 3970 Dayton-Xenia Rd., from 5-8 PM on Monday, March 25, 2019. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Fr. Satish Joseph at Our Lady of the Immaculate Conception Church, 2300 S. Smithville Rd, Dayton, OH at 12 Noon on Tuesday, March 26, 2019. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the American Heart and in Jim's memory. Condolences for the family can be made at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary