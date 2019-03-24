Home

POWERED BY

Services
Tobias Funeral Home - Beavercreek Chapel
3970 Dayton-Xenia Rd
Dayton, OH 45432
(937) 427-1361
For more information about
James Wallace
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for James Wallace
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Wallace

Obituary Condolences Flowers

James Wallace Obituary
WALLACE, James Age 56 of Dayton, passed away Monday, March 18, 2018 at Grandview Hospital. He is preceded in death by his parents, Lloyd Wallace and Beatrice Wallace-Buck. He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Becky Wallace, and four children: Matthew Wallace, Melissa Wallace (Whitney Saunders), Melinda and husband Stephen Brown, and Molly Wallace, as does one granddaughter, Mariah Brown. He is also survived by two brothers: Tom and wife Jenny Wallace and Kenny and wife Marcia Wallace, and numerous nieces and nephews and one great nephew. Jim was a hard worker and jack-of-all-trades (but no plumbing!). Jim was loved by so many people and will be deeply missed. Friends may call at the Tobias Funeral Home Beavercreek Chapel, 3970 Dayton-Xenia Rd., from 5-8 PM on Monday, March 25, 2019. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Fr. Satish Joseph at Our Lady of the Immaculate Conception Church, 2300 S. Smithville Rd, Dayton, OH at 12 Noon on Tuesday, March 26, 2019. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the American Heart and in Jim's memory. Condolences for the family can be made at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now