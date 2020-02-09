Dayton Daily News Obituaries
Littleton & Rue Funeral Home
830 N Limestone Street
Springfield, OH 45503-3610
(937) 323-6439
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
3:00 PM
Littleton & Rue Funeral Home
830 N Limestone Street
Springfield, OH 45503-3610
James WEBER


1921 - 2020
WEBER, James H. "Jim" Age 98, of Springfield passed away on Friday, January 24th, 2020 at Good Shepherd Village. He was born on October 30th, 1921 in Bridgeton, New Jersey the son of Joseph A. and Ethel (Johnson) Weber. Jim was a WWII Navy veteran having served as a radar operator on a submarine. He was the recipient of the American Theater Medal and the Victory Medal. He was very talented at working with stained glass, loved flower gardening and enjoyed reading. He always loved animals and especially owls. In recent years he enjoyed listening to music at the senior center. Jim is survived by his children: Donna Shrader of New Jersey, Kelly (William) Myers of Springfield, Kim (Art) Tills of North Carolina and Mark Weber of Springfield; his grandchildren: Erin Shrader, Devon (John) Shrader-Schwab, Christopher (Stephanie) Shrader, Ingrid (Jesse) Mossbarger, Fiera Myers and Alex (Holly) Gootee; eight great-grandchildren: Drew, Cade & Colton Rose, Abby & Ryan Shaffer and Dylan, Kylin & Mason Shrader. He is preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Donna (Foster) Weber; his brothers: Joseph Allen Weber, Jr. and Jonathon Braddock Weber; a son-in-law, James Shrader. A memorial service to celebrate his life will be held on Saturday, February 15th at 3:00 at LITTLETON & RUE Funeral Home with Pastor Victoria Downing officiating. Burial will be at Spring Valley Cemetery. Online expressions of sympathy may be made at www.littletonandrue.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on Feb. 9, 2020
