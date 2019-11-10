|
WELLS, James E. Age 89 of Riverside, OH passed away on Monday, November 4, 2019. He was born June 25, 1930 in Dayton, Ohio to Emmett and Mildred (Lewis) Wells. James loved stock car racing and helped his nephews, Bobby and Ron Wells build their race cars. He was an automotive specialist, building engines for Main Auto Parts. James loved his family dearly and was also loved by his family, and will be greatly missed by all. James is survived by his brother, Robert (Wavalene) Wells; two sisters, Doris Gaines, Linda (Chuck) Zimmerman; and numerous nephews, nieces, family and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents; the love of his life, his wife Shirley; and a brother in law, Jack Gaines. Visitation will be held on Monday, November 11, 2019 from 12:30 to 1:30 pm at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions-Beavercreek Chapel, 3380 Dayton-Xenia Rd., Beavercreek, Ohio 45432. Funeral Services will follow the visitation at 1:30 pm at the funeral home with Pastor Chuck Zimmerman officiating. Burial will follow the services at Valley View Memorial Gardens. To leave a memory of James or a special message for the family, please visit NewcomerDayton.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 10, 2019