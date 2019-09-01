|
WILLIAMS, Dr. James Arthur A native of Columbia, SC, was born May 9, 1939 to the late George and Ophelia Taylor Williams. He was the youngest of five children. He was educated in the Columbia Public Schools, Allen University, The University of Illinois, Columbia University and The Ohio State University. Dr. Williams taught in the Columbia Public Schools, Morris College, Urbana University, and the University of Dayton. For 25 years, he was Chairman of the Fine Arts Department and Conductor of the internationally acclaimed Stillman College Choir. He served as an Adjunct Professor of Voice at the University of Dayton, Professor of Music and Worship at Payne Theological Seminary and United Theological Seminary. In 1994, he became a Professor of Music and Choral Director at Wilberforce University. In 1994, the State of South Carolina awarded him it's highest award, "THE ORDER OF THE PALMETTO". Dr. Williams has been a church organist since the age of 12. He was a member of McKinley United Methodist Church and an associate member of First Baptist Church of Dayton. He served as Minister of Music at Bethlehem Baptist Church, Columbia SC, Sidney Parks CME Columbia, SC; Bailey Tabernacle CME Church, Tuscaloosa, AL; College Hill Community Church Dayton, OH, Bethel Missionary Baptist Church Dayton, OH; Central Chapel AME Yellow Springs, OH, and McKinley United Methodist Church, Dayton, OH. He is survived by his sweetheart, Dorothy Bostic Williams.; three children- Angela, Melody and James; foster son- William Henry Caldwell; his pride and joy, grandson- Salih; sister- Cornelia Fair and a host of relatives. Viewing will be 9 AM, Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at First Baptist Church, 111 W. Monument Ave., Visitation with the family 9:30 AM. Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc., Omega service at 10 AM with funeral services beginning at 11 AM. In lieu of flowers, donation can be made to the James Arthur Williams and Dorothy Bostic-Williams Scholarship for Music. Make checks payable to Allen University and mail to The Division of Institutional Advancement, ATTN: Dr. Tessa Brunson-1530 Harden Street Columbia, SC 29204. Online donations can be made under the Alumni & Giving tab at www.allenuniversity.edu. Designate the James Arthur Williams and Dorothy Bostic-Williams Scholarship for Music on the memo/other line. If paying by phone, contact Dr. Tessa Brunson, Assistant Vice President of Institutional Advancement, at 803-376-5724. HHRoberts.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Sept. 1, 2019