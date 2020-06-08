James WILLIAMS
WILLIAMS, James Wallace "Wally" 84, of Monroe, passed away on Friday, June 5, 2020, at Hospice of Butler and Warren Counties. He was born in Hazard, Kentucky on July 8, 1935, to parents Charles E. and Beulah (Sizemore) Williams Jr. Wally worked as a Quality Control Mill Rep at AK Steel for 38 years, retiring in 1992. He later worked at MSP Steel Processing in Tennessee for 10 years. Wally served his country in the United States Air Force and was a member of V.F.W. Post #3809 and American Legion Post # 218. He was also a member of the Middletown Eagles Lodge #528 and the Middletown Moose Lodge #501. Wally was an avid University of Kentucky Wildcats fan. James is survived by his loving wife, Virginia (Fannin) Williams; three sons, Gregory A. Williams, Steven D. (Judy) Williams and Martin W. (Curt) Williams; brother, Vaughn (Faye) Williams; sisters, Ann Elam, Linda (Mike) May and Patricia (Gene) Clemens; grandchildren, Christine (Josh) Nolan and Anthony (Adora) Williams; two great grandsons, Liam and Connor Williams and special friends, Neal and Linda Jackson. He is preceded in death by his parents and sister, Charlene Huntsbarger. Private graveside services with military honors will be held at the convenience of the family. Interment will be at Woodside Cemetery. Please sign the guestbook at WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com

Published in Journal-News on Jun. 8, 2020.
