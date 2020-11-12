1/1
James WILLIAMS
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
WILLIAMS, James A.

"Jim"

James A. "Jim" Williams, 84, of Brookville passed away peacefully November 9, 2020, with his family at his side. He was born September 8, 1936, in

Dayton, Ohio, to Creed & Emilliea (Yesensky) Williams who proceeded him in death.

Jim leaves to cherish his memory, his wife of 63 years, Shirley (Leonard); his daughters, Michelle Kennard (Kathy Johnson), & Tracy Matos; 6 grandchildren, Justin (Kayti) Kennard, Joshua Wade, Joseph Wade, Mariana Matos, & Amelia Matos; 2 great-grandchildren, Juliet & Lorelai Kennard; brothers-in-law, Bob (Carol) Leonard, Jerry (Annie) Leonard, sister-in-law, Judy

Leonard; and many nieces and nephews. Jim enjoyed trains, RC planes, and classic cars.

A visitation will be held for Jim on Friday, November 13, 2020, from 12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Rogers Funeral Home in New

Lebanon. A service will be held at 1:30 p.m., with Pastor Tom Clark to officiate. Interment will follow directly after at Bear Creek Cemetery. RogersFuneralHomes.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Rogers Funeral Homes
324 West Main Street
New Lebanon, OH 45345
937-687-2616
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Rogers Funeral Homes

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved