James A. "Jim" Williams, 84, of Brookville passed away peacefully November 9, 2020, with his family at his side. He was born September 8, 1936, inDayton, Ohio, to Creed & Emilliea (Yesensky) Williams who proceeded him in death.Jim leaves to cherish his memory, his wife of 63 years, Shirley (Leonard); his daughters, Michelle Kennard (Kathy Johnson), & Tracy Matos; 6 grandchildren, Justin (Kayti) Kennard, Joshua Wade, Joseph Wade, Mariana Matos, & Amelia Matos; 2 great-grandchildren, Juliet & Lorelai Kennard; brothers-in-law, Bob (Carol) Leonard, Jerry (Annie) Leonard, sister-in-law, JudyLeonard; and many nieces and nephews. Jim enjoyed trains, RC planes, and classic cars.A visitation will be held for Jim on Friday, November 13, 2020, from 12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Rogers Funeral Home in NewLebanon. A service will be held at 1:30 p.m., with Pastor Tom Clark to officiate. Interment will follow directly after at Bear Creek Cemetery. RogersFuneralHomes.com