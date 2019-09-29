|
WILLIAMSON, James D. 82, of Miami Township died Wednesday, September 25, 2019. He was preceded in death by his father James Williamson Sr., and mother Virginia Williamson of Dayton. He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Mrs. Renee Williamson (nee Mansor). He is father of two children and their wives, Mark Andrew Williamson , 49, and Shannon of Centerville, and Gabrielle Renee Williamson, 46, and Rachel of Springboro. He was a son-in-law, brother-in-law, nephew, cousin, uncle and most importantly, "Baba" to four of his favorite people his grandchildren Katherine 19, Jack 16, Nathan 13, and Caroline 10. Jim started life as an altar boy and student at St. Raphael grade school and graduated in 1955 from Catholic Central High School in Springfield, Ohio. Following high school he served as a field artillery soldier in the United States Army Reserve at Fort Bliss in El Paso, Texas. A talented artist, Jim graduated in 1961 from the University of Dayton with a Bachelor of Fine Arts. Jim was a noted graphic designer and art director in the Dayton area creating logos and advertisements by hand before computers dominated the industry. Many of his logos are still in use today around Southern Ohio. Jim was a man of many talents and few words. He was able to roof a house, rebuild a car engine, create skilled art pieces, and cook dinner to name a few. However, Jim's greatest talent and gift he gave his family was his reliable presence in their lives. He was never lost in the future nor dwelling in the past. He was present for every meal at the dinner table, at every game, and play, and performance. He was present for every clogged sink, broken water heater and empty tank of gas. He most enjoyed tailgate parties in South Bend with his family, cheering on the Fighting Irish of Notre Dame. His "dad" jokes and stories were legendary and oft repeated (by him). The family will receive visitors on Wednesday, October 2, from 6 8 pm at Tobias Funeral Home at 5471 Far Hills Avenue in Kettering. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to . www.tobiasfuneralhome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Sept. 29, 2019